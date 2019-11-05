SK Chemicals Q3 net income down 84 pct. to 2.7 bln won
All Headlines 17:03 November 05, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 2.7 billion won (US$ 2.3 million), down 84 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 27.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 31 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 1.1 percent to 380.5 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
4
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
5
Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day
Most Saved
-
1
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
2
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
3
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
5
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
1
(2nd LD) Salvaged chopper to be transported, rescue under way
-
2
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
3
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
4
(LEAD) Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
5
U.S. spy aircraft on missions over East Sea: aviation tracker