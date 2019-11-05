Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Security command denies presidential office had any role in 'martial law' scandal

All Headlines 21:20 November 05, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense security command on Tuesday ruled out the allegation that the presidential office was involved in the possible implementation of martial law in late 2016.

During a closed-door audit, the Defense Security Support Command (DSSC) claimed that it has found no evidence of Cheong Wa Dae having been involved in the document made by the DSSC's predecessor, according to Rep. Lee Eun-jae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.

The remark came after a local activist group claimed that the presidential office was linked to the review of related documents.

Last year, South Korea launched the new command structure following revelations that the now-defunct Defense Security Command (DSC) drew up a controversial document on the possible imposition of martial law to quash anti-government protests.

The DSC was accused of having plotted to enact martial law in late 2016, when many South Koreans were protesting against then-President Park Geun-hye, who was impeached for her involvement in a corruption scandal.

