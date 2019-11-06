Today in Korean history
Nov. 7
1978 -- South Korea and the United States launch the Combined Forces Command.
1983 -- South Korean builder Dong Ah Construction Co. obtains an order from Libya to build a water pipeline in the Middle Eastern country. The Great Man-Made River Project was created to provide water to desert areas. The project's first phase, aimed at supplying 2 million tons of water per day to Benghazi, the second-largest city in Libya, was completed in November 1994.
1983 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Pakistan.
1993 -- The World Expo in Daejeon ends.
1997 -- The ruling New Korea Party merges with the opposition Democratic Party. President Kim Young-sam quits the ruling party.
2006 -- South Korea and the United States agree to work together for progress in the forthcoming six-way talks over North Korea's nuclear program, reaffirming their joint position that the communist country should not be recognized as a nuclear power.
2011 -- Global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings upgrades its rating outlook for South Korea's sovereign debt to "positive" from "stable."
2013 -- Ranking diplomats from South Korea, Japan and China agree to ramp up their trilateral collaboration in a Seoul meeting held amid frayed ties over historical and territorial issues with Tokyo.
2017 -- South Korea and the United States agree to completely remove the limit on the payload of South Korean ballistic missiles.
