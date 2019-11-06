(Premier12) 'Mixed emotions' for ex-KBO ace in return to S. Korea as opposing coach

The right-hander first arrived in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) with the Seoul-based LG Twins in 2007 and pitched for them until 2008. Then after a few years between Australia and the U.S. minor leagues, Oxspring returned to the KBO in 2013 by signing with the Lotte Giants in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and had his best South Korean season then, with a 13-7 record and a 3.29 ERA.