N. Korean official arrives in Moscow for nuclear nonproliferation conference
MOSCOW/SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean diplomat has arrived in Moscow to attend a nuclear nonproliferation conference amid speculation he could possibly meet with U.S. officials also attending the forum.
Jo Chol-su, director-general of the North American department at the North's foreign ministry, arrived at an international airport in Moscow on Tuesday on an Aeroflot flight via Vladivostok to attend the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference set to kick off Thursday.
U.S. Special Envoy for North Korea Mark Lambert is also expected to take part in the three-day session, raising expectations for a possible meeting between the two sides on the margins of the conference.
Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, is also scheduled to be on hand.
Jo declined to comment when asked by reporters whether he could hold talks with his U.S. counterparts during his stay in Moscow.
The meeting, if realized, will come at a time when nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang remain in a stalemate after their last working-level talks in Sweden ended without a breakthrough in early October.
The nuclear nonproliferation conference, hosted by Russia's Center for Energy and Security Studies every two to three years, has served as a chance for the United States and North Korea to sound out each other's positions at times of high tension.
In 2017, Choe Son-hui, then a director-general for North American affairs and currently the North's first vice foreign minister, attended the conference.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
4
Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
1
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
2
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
3
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
4
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
1
Army suspends operation of Surion choppers following unusual signs
-
2
(2nd LD) Salvaged chopper to be transported, rescue under way
-
3
U.S. spy aircraft on missions over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
4
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
5
N. Korea says senior diplomat in New York received blackmail letter