Wednesday's weather forecast

November 06, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/06 Cloudy 20

Incheon 15/08 Cloudy 20

Suwon 17/05 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 18/07 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 19/07 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 15/03 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 20/09 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 18/07 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 20/08 Cloudy 20

Jeju 19/13 Sunny 10

Daegu 20/07 Sunny 10

Busan 21/11 Sunny 10

