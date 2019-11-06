Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:11 November 06, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/06 Cloudy 20
Incheon 15/08 Cloudy 20
Suwon 17/05 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 18/07 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 19/07 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 15/03 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 20/09 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 18/07 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 20/08 Cloudy 20
Jeju 19/13 Sunny 10
Daegu 20/07 Sunny 10
Busan 21/11 Sunny 10
(END)
