KOSPI ranks 18th worldwide in growth
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's benchmark stock index has climbed nearly 5 percent this year, ranking near the bottom among major economies, data showed Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 4.98 percent from the end of last year, the 18th-highest performance among the Group of 20 countries, according to the data from the Korea Exchange.
Saudi Arabia was the worst performer with a 2.22-percent decline, followed by India with a drop of 0.23 percent.
Russia chalked up the best performance of 33.92 percent, trailed by Italy with 27.22 percent, Germany with 24.41 percent, Brazil with 23.77 percent and France with 23.12 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 17.72 percent over the cited period, with the Nasdaq composite index soaring 27.1 percent.
KOSPI's poor performance was attributed largely to worsening corporate earnings stemming from negative external factors, including the trade war between the United States and China.
"Profit forecasts have been downgraded sharply for South Korean companies that depend highly on exports for their earnings, having a negative impact on the stock market," Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said.
The U.S. and China, the world's top two economies, have been locked in a drawn-out trade row, leading to a fall in global trade.
Yet Seo predicted the KOSPI to maintain its upturn until early next year as corporate earnings are widely expected to bottom out this year and perk up in the coming year.
According to a report released by financial market tracker FnGuide on Monday, the combined operating profit of 279 major listed firms is forecast to reach 165.8 trillion won (US$143 billion) in 2020, up 26 percent from this year's estimate.
(END)
