Daelim Industrial wins 535 bln-won plant order
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Daelim Industrial Co., a major construction firm in South Korea, said Wednesday it has won a 535.4 billion won (US$462 million) order to build a petrochemical plant in South Korea.
Under the deal with Hyundai Chemical Co., Daelim Industrial will build the heavy-feed petrochemical complex in Daesan, some 120 kilometers south of Seoul. The builder aims to complete the project by June 2021.
The plant will be able to produce 250,000 tons of polypropylene as well as 600,000 tons of polyethylene a year, according to the company.
Daelim Industrial is the No.-3 builder in South Korea in terms of building capacity, according to recent government data.
Hyundai Chemical is a joint venture between South Korea's Hyundai Oilbank Co. and Lotte Chemical Corp.
