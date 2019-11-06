Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Air Busan to open Busan-Haikou route this month

All Headlines 09:55 November 06, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Air Busan Co., a budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc., said Wednesday it will open a Busan-Haikou route later this month in its route diversification strategy.

Air Busan plans to start operating two flights a week on the route to Haikou, the capital of China's southernmost island province of Hainan, on Nov. 27, the company said in a statement.

A 195-seat A321 jet will be put on the route, it said.

Air Busan currently serves six domestic and 32 international routes. The carrier also operates a fleet of 26 chartered planes, which are composed of 18 A321-200s and eight A320-200s. It mainly serves routes to Guam, Japan, China and Southeast Asian countries.

Asiana Airlines owns a 44 percent stake in Air Busan, with the Busan metropolitan city government controlling 5.02 percent and others the remainder.

Air Busan to open Busan-Haikou route this month - 1

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Air Busan-route
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!