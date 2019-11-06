Foreigners turn net buyers of KOSDAQ shares
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Foreigners turned net buyers of shares traded on South Korea's minor bourse for the first time in six months in October, pushing their net buying to an eight-month high, the bourse operator said Wednesday.
Offshore investors bought a net 325 billion won (US$281 million) worth of shares on the KOSDAQ market last month, the largest since 557.9 billion won in February, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).
Foreign investors had remained net sellers of KOSDAQ stocks for consecutive five months after posting a net-buying position in April.
Market watchers attributed their net purchases to growing risk appetite among global investors amid signs of the U.S.-China trade war easing.
Foreign investors loaded up on biopharmaceutical, IT and materials stocks, with drugmaker HLB Co. becoming the most coveted stock with 150.7 billion won in net buying on news of its clinical trials for a new anti-cancer drug.
Buoyed by foreigners' brisk buying, the KOSDAQ's daily turnover averaged 5.3 trillion won in October, up 34 percent from September and the largest amount in 17 months.
The KOSDAQ index finished at 658.52 on Thursday, the final session of October, up 5.9 percent from a month earlier.
The KRX also said foreign investors remained net buyers on the main KOSPI market for five sessions from a week ago, with their net purchases reaching 587.6 billion won.
Offshore investors were net sellers of stocks traded on the main market in August, September and much of October amid the intensifying trade spat between the United States and China.
During the five-day period, global tech behemoth Samsung Electronics Co. was foreigners' favorite stock with their net buying amounting to 309.4 billion won.
