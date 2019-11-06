Hanjin Heavy to build S. Korea's 1st very large oil spill response vessel
BUSAN, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co., a midsized shipyard in South Korea, said Wednesday it has won a 70-billion-won (US$60 million) order to build the country's first multi-purpose very large oil spill response vessel (OSRV).
Under the deal with state-run Korea Marine Environment Management Corporation, Hanjin Heavy will deliver a 5,000-ton OSRV by 2022. The vessel will be built at the company's shipyard in Busan.
South Korea has more than 60 500-ton OSRVs, but due to their small size, the country has been struggling to clean oil spills at sea, especially in bad weather.
The latest OSRV will be 102 meters long and 20.6 meters wide, according to Hanjin Heavy, and also able to conduct other duties, including firefighting, towing and garbage collection.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
4
Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
1
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
2
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
3
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
4
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
1
Army suspends operation of Surion choppers following unusual signs
-
2
U.S. spy aircraft on missions over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
3
(2nd LD) Salvaged chopper to be transported, rescue under way
-
4
N. Korea says senior diplomat in New York received blackmail letter
-
5
Moon assesses his latest meeting with Abe was 'meaningful'