Samsung unveils Galaxy Fold in China
SHANGHAI, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. unveiled its Galaxy Fold at an industry fair in China on Wednesday, ahead of its official launch later this week.
The Korean tech giant displayed three foldable devices at China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai as it is taking pre-orders for Galaxy Fold from Chinese consumers for Friday's launch.
Samsung's $2,000 foldable device will be competing with Chinese rival Huawei's Mate X, which will go on sale on Nov. 15 with a price tag of $2,400.
Rather than Fold's in-folding design to reveal a larger screen on the inside, the Mate X has an out-folding display that's accessible even when the phone is closed.
Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, has struggled in China in recent years in the face of toughening competition with Chinese brands and is seeking to expand its presence with the premium models.
Samsung saw its share in China's smartphone market fall back below 1 percent in the second quarter, retreating from 4.9 percent in 2016 and 2.1 percent in 2017, according to data from market researcher Strategy Analytics.
