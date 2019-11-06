Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Aerospace wins US$1 bln plane engine parts deal from Rolls-Royce

All Headlines 18:00 November 06, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co., a defense industry unit of South Korea's Hanwha Group, said Wednesday it has signed a US$1 billion deal to supply aircraft engine parts to British airplane engine maker Rolls-Royce.

In the contract, Hanwha Aerospace will provide turbine seal segments to Rolls-Royce, the world's third-largest maker of aircraft engines after General Electric Co., for 25 years starting in 2020, the company said in a statement.

"The deal is a big achievement for the company as turbine seal segments are core components, which will be installed in most of the aircraft engines made by Rolls-Royce," the statement said.

The turbine parts will be built at Hanwha Aerospace's plant in Vietnam and delivered to the British company, the company said.

Hanwha Group, a chemicals-to-finance conglomerate, plans to invest 4 trillion won ($3.5 billion) in the airplane parts and defense industry business by 2022.

Last month, Hanwha Aerospace completed the process to acquire a 100 percent stake in U.S. engine parts maker EDAC Technologies Corp. headquartered in Cheshire, Connecticut, for $300 million.

Hanwha Aerospace wins US$1 bln plane engine parts deal from Rolls-Royce - 1

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hanwha Aerospace-deal
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!