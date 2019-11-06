S. Korea's risk premium hits lowest since 2008
SEJONG, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's credit default risk fell to the lowest level in more than 12 years, the finance ministry said Wednesday, underscoring foreign investors' confidence in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The credit default swap (CDS) premium for South Korean foreign exchange stabilization bonds with a five-year maturity came to 27 basis points Tuesday, the lowest since Jan. 2, 2008, when the corresponding figure stood at 47 basis points.
The CDS premium for the South Korean bonds soared to 699 basis points on Oct. 27, 2008, amid the global financial crisis.
The ministry said it showed foreign investors' positive perspective on South Korea's economy despite uncertainties in the global economy.
It also marked the lowest level among emerging countries.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
4
Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
1
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
2
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
3
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
4
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
1
Army suspends operation of Surion choppers following unusual signs
-
2
(2nd LD) Salvaged chopper to be transported, rescue under way
-
3
U.S. spy aircraft on missions over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
4
Moon assesses his latest meeting with Abe was 'meaningful'
-
5
N. Korea says senior diplomat in New York received blackmail letter