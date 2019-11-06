Hanon Systems Q3 net profit up 37 pct. to 75.7 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 75.7 billion won (US$ 65.4 million), up 36.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 107 billion won, up 30.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 31 percent to 1.85 trillion won.
The operating profit was 7.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
4
Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
1
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
2
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
3
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
4
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
1
Army suspends operation of Surion choppers following unusual signs
-
2
(2nd LD) Salvaged chopper to be transported, rescue under way
-
3
U.S. spy aircraft on missions over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
4
Moon assesses his latest meeting with Abe was 'meaningful'
-
5
N. Korea says senior diplomat in New York received blackmail letter