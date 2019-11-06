Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NCSOFT's new 'Lineage 2M' to launch Nov. 27

All Headlines 13:44 November 06, 2019

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean online gamemaker NCSOFT Corp. said Wednesday the new mobile version of its mega-hit game "Lineage 2" will be launched later this month.

"Lineage 2M" will be available Nov. 27, the company said. Players will be able to experience the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) for the mobile platform.

"Lineage 2M," which integrates NCSOFT's technology and expertise built over the past 20 years, will feature full 3-D graphics.

NCSOFT said over 7 million people have so far preregistered for the game.

This photo provided by South Korean online gamemaker NCSOFT Corp. on Nov. 6, 2019, shows its new mobile MMORPG game, "Lineage 2M." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


