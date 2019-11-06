KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AK Holdings 33,550 UP 850
Binggrae 55,700 UP 100
GCH Corp 20,850 DN 50
LotteChilsung 138,000 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,350 0
POSCO 217,000 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 97,300 UP 3,400
SAMSUNG SDS 199,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,350 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 4,200 DN 105
DB INSURANCE 51,500 DN 800
SamsungElec 53,300 UP 600
NHIS 12,550 DN 350
SK Discovery 23,250 0
LS 49,350 UP 150
GC Corp 124,000 DN 500
GS E&C 32,200 DN 550
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,600 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 232,000 DN 3,000
KPIC 120,000 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,450 DN 140
SKC 44,700 DN 1,300
GS Retail 38,550 DN 400
Ottogi 575,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 22,550 UP 200
DaeduckElec 10,450 DN 100
DaelimInd 93,300 DN 600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13800 0
KiaMtr 42,700 DN 100
Donga Socio Holdings 91,400 DN 1,000
SK hynix 83,500 DN 1,600
Youngpoong 632,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,050 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 225,000 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,200 DN 1,100
Kogas 40,600 UP 900
Hanwha 24,600 0
DB HiTek 17,350 DN 50
CJ 91,500 DN 600
JWPHARMA 30,200 0
