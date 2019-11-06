LGInt 15,550 DN 50

DongkukStlMill 6,060 DN 10

MERITZ SECU 4,520 DN 20

HtlShilla 83,500 UP 3,800

Hanmi Science 44,150 DN 600

SamsungElecMech 115,000 0

Hanssem 65,400 UP 1,100

KSOE 118,000 DN 4,000

Hanwha Chem 16,800 UP 50

OCI 64,700 0

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,300 DN 300

KorZinc 435,000 DN 7,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,220 DN 120

SYC 49,150 DN 200

HyundaiMipoDock 42,650 DN 300

IS DONGSEO 33,850 UP 600

S-Oil 99,600 DN 1,900

LG Innotek 121,000 DN 2,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 219,500 DN 1,500

HYUNDAI WIA 50,800 DN 300

KumhoPetrochem 73,100 DN 1,500

Mobis 244,500 DN 2,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,000 UP 650

HDC HOLDINGS 12,450 UP 50

S-1 95,800 DN 1,500

Hanchem 92,000 DN 500

DWS 32,000 UP 50

UNID 47,000 DN 650

KEPCO 26,800 UP 1,550

SamsungSecu 34,450 DN 500

SKTelecom 237,500 DN 500

S&T MOTIV 45,650 UP 650

HyundaiElev 77,500 UP 500

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,450 UP 1,200

Hanon Systems 11,600 DN 200

SK 268,000 UP 500

DAEKYO 6,270 DN 110

GKL 21,600 DN 150

Handsome 31,450 UP 1,850

WJ COWAY 92,000 DN 2,100

(MORE)