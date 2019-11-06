KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LGInt 15,550 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 6,060 DN 10
MERITZ SECU 4,520 DN 20
HtlShilla 83,500 UP 3,800
Hanmi Science 44,150 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 115,000 0
Hanssem 65,400 UP 1,100
KSOE 118,000 DN 4,000
Hanwha Chem 16,800 UP 50
OCI 64,700 0
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,300 DN 300
KorZinc 435,000 DN 7,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,220 DN 120
SYC 49,150 DN 200
HyundaiMipoDock 42,650 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 33,850 UP 600
S-Oil 99,600 DN 1,900
LG Innotek 121,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 219,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 50,800 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 73,100 DN 1,500
Mobis 244,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,000 UP 650
HDC HOLDINGS 12,450 UP 50
S-1 95,800 DN 1,500
Hanchem 92,000 DN 500
DWS 32,000 UP 50
UNID 47,000 DN 650
KEPCO 26,800 UP 1,550
SamsungSecu 34,450 DN 500
SKTelecom 237,500 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 45,650 UP 650
HyundaiElev 77,500 UP 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,450 UP 1,200
Hanon Systems 11,600 DN 200
SK 268,000 UP 500
DAEKYO 6,270 DN 110
GKL 21,600 DN 150
Handsome 31,450 UP 1,850
WJ COWAY 92,000 DN 2,100
