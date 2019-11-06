KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 136,500 UP 6,000
IBK 12,100 DN 100
KorElecTerm 46,850 DN 350
NamhaeChem 8,640 UP 60
DONGSUH 17,550 DN 150
BGF 5,960 UP 200
SamsungEng 18,950 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 104,000 UP 500
PanOcean 4,400 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 34,250 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 24,550 UP 50
KT 26,750 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL214500 UP2500
LG Uplus 13,450 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,500 DN 300
KT&G 99,700 DN 800
DHICO 5,870 UP 20
LG Display 14,650 UP 100
Kangwonland 30,200 DN 150
NAVER 161,500 0
Kakao 151,000 UP 2,500
NCsoft 539,000 DN 10,000
DSME 28,950 DN 200
DSINFRA 5,620 UP 10
DWEC 4,730 DN 10
Donga ST 102,000 DN 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,450 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 243,500 DN 2,000
DongwonF&B 216,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 33,350 DN 250
LGH&H 1,250,000 DN 8,000
LGCHEM 317,500 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 21,150 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 87,300 UP 1,700
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,050 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,700 0
LGELECTRONICS 68,700 UP 400
Celltrion 196,500 DN 1,000
Huchems 21,950 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 143,000 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
(LEAD) Top U.S. envoy offers condolences to Moon on mother's passing
-
1
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
3
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
1
Army suspends operation of Surion choppers following unusual signs
-
2
U.S. spy aircraft on missions over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
3
N. Korea says senior diplomat in New York received blackmail letter
-
4
Moon assesses his latest meeting with Abe was 'meaningful'
-
5
Speaker Moon proposes new idea for resolving Japan's wartime forced labor issue