KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,300 UP 2,900
KIH 70,400 DN 900
GS 50,000 DN 500
CJ CGV 36,050 UP 500
HYUNDAILIVART 14,600 DN 100
LIG Nex1 33,850 UP 550
FILA KOREA 62,600 UP 2,400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 153,000 DN 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,250 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,350 0
AMOREPACIFIC 207,500 UP 5,500
LF 20,100 UP 450
FOOSUNG 8,140 UP 50
JW HOLDINGS 6,550 UP 10
SK Innovation 159,500 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 22,000 UP 450
KBFinancialGroup 43,250 DN 700
Hansae 19,050 UP 300
LG HAUSYS 59,600 DN 100
Youngone Corp 35,400 DN 450
KOLON IND 50,000 UP 2,850
HanmiPharm 331,000 DN 5,500
BNK Financial Group 7,090 UP 20
emart 125,000 UP 8,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY344 50 DN1400
KOLMAR KOREA 48,600 UP 850
CUCKOO 103,500 0
COSMAX 87,000 UP 4,600
MANDO 35,700 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 399,500 0
INNOCEAN 65,600 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 32,050 DN 750
Netmarble 94,100 UP 2,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S343500 DN7500
ORION 111,000 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 186,000 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 50,400 DN 600
HDC-OP 32,600 UP 50
HYOSUNG HEAVY 28,100 UP 150
WooriFinancialGroup 12,100 0
