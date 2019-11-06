Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Celltrion Q3 net income up 12.7 pct. to 61.6 bln won

All Headlines 15:45 November 06, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 61.6 billion won (US$ 53.2 million), up 12.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 103.1 billion won, up 40.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 25.1 percent to 289.1 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!