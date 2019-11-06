Huchemsfinechemical Q3 net profit down 14.6 pct. to 27.4 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Huchemsfinechemical Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 27.4 billion won (US$ 23.7 million), down 14.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 36 billion won, also down 9.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 11.8 percent to 177.8 billion won over the cited period.
The operating profit was 6.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
(LEAD) Top U.S. envoy offers condolences to Moon on mother's passing
-
1
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
3
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
1
Army suspends operation of Surion choppers following unusual signs
-
2
U.S. spy aircraft on missions over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
3
N. Korea says senior diplomat in New York received blackmail letter
-
4
Moon assesses his latest meeting with Abe was 'meaningful'
-
5
Speaker Moon proposes new idea for resolving Japan's wartime forced labor issue