Cheong Wa Dae unveils special footage promoting DMZ as global peace zone
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday made public special video clips featuring his offer to transform the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) into a U.N.-led peace zone.
The footage, produced in Korean, English and Japanese, has been posted on Cheong Wa Dae's YouTube channel, English website and social media accounts. It begins with a definition of the DMZ and the president's related U.N. speech, then goes on to show the landscape of the area that has "paradoxically" become "a pristine ecological treasure trove."
It also shows symbolic moments at the DMZ, including a South Korean soldier shaking hands with a North Korean soldier on Dec. 12 last year when the two Koreas completed a daylong process to verify their process to withdraw some guard posts from the DMZ.
Also included in the near 6-minute video is the historic footage of President Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shaking hands across the Military Demarcation Line at Panmunjom and crossing the division line at the peace village.
Cheong Wa Dae said the clip was produced as "a promotional video to secure the support of the international society."
Addressing the 74th session of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 24, Moon said, "If the DMZ comes to house U.N. offices already stationed in the two Koreas and other international organizations related to peace, ecology and culture and emerges as a center for research on peace, peacekeeping, arms control and trust building, it can become an international peace zone in name as well as substance."
The DMZ, which cuts across the middle of the peninsula, is a "colossal green zone" that stretches 250 kilometers from east to west and 4 km from north to south.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
