(LEAD) (Premier12) S. Korean starter Yang Hyeon-jong dominates Australia in opener
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- Taking on Australia to start South Korea's Olympic baseball qualifying campaign on Wednesday, left-hander Yang Hyeon-jong looked completely dominant on the mound.
He made things look easy, which made it difficult to look away from him at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
Yang tossed six shutout frames in South Korea's 5-0 victory, holding Australia to just one infield single and striking out 10. He only tossed 67 pitches and didn't walk a batter.
Yang set the tone from the first inning, striking out the first two batters of the game for a clean frame. He had one more strikeout in the second and two more in the third. Yang sat down the first 10 batters he faced.
His first and only jam came in the fourth inning. With one out, Yang gave up his first hit of the game to Robbie Glendinning.
Glendinning later moved to second on Yang's wild pitch, but Yang struck out the next two batters to keep Australia off the board.
South Korea spotted Yang two runs in the second inning and another in the third, though Yang didn't even need that much run support.
Yang was back into cruise control in the clean fifth inning, which featured two more strikeouts. He didn't strike out anyone in the sixth, but he threw just eight pitches to retire the side in order on a flyout and two groundouts.
Though Yang only threw 67 pitches -- 45 for strikes -- in those six innings, South Korea went to the bullpen to start the seventh. Before the game, manager Kim Kyung-moon had said he hoped Yang would go as deep as possible and that he'd leave the left-hander in for about 100 pitches.
But after South Korea added a run in the bottom sixth, right-hander Lee Young-ha relieved Yang to start the seventh. He was followed by Lee Yong-chan and Won Jong-hyan, and the trio combined to throw three perfect innings.
Yang had outstanding command of all pitches, as he painted the corners with fastballs and pulled the string at perfect moments to induce whiffs or soft contact.
He mixed four-seam fastballs, curveballs, sliders and changeups against Australian hitters, who looked thoroughly overmatched no matter what Yang threw at them.
Though he didn't look the part, Yang said he was a nervous wreck before the start of the game.
"Pitching in the first game of any tournament always brings pressure," Yang said. "But after my teammates scored a couple of runs in the second inning, I was able to breathe a bit easier and start pitching more aggressively."
Yang's season ended in mid-September, after his Kia Tigers team, well out of postseason contention, decided to shut down the left-hander with about two weeks left in the season. That gave Yang enough time to heal from the regular season grind and build his strength back up for the Premier12.
He also looked sharp in throwing two shutout innings against Puerto Rico in last Friday's tuneup game, and Yang said he regained some of his lost edge in that game.
Yang also modestly said he got away with a few mistakes.
"I left some pitches in the danger zone against some hitters, but I was lucky to get some strikeouts from those pitches," Yang said. "I think the Australian hitters weren't as sharp today as they usually are."
The scoreless start on Wednesday added luster to his already sparkling international resume. In nine starts wearing the South Korean uniform, Yang now boasts a 1.67 ERA across 37 2/3 innings. He has 46 strikeouts against four walks in those games.
