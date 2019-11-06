(Premier12) S. Korean manager not ready to celebrate after win over Australia
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean manager Kim Kyung-moon appeared more relieved than excited that his team won its first game of the Premier12 baseball tournament at home on Wednesday.
South Korea blanked Australia 5-0 behind starter Yang Hyeon-jong's six shutout innings at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The Premier12 is also an Olympic qualifying tournament for South Korea, the last Olympic baseball champion from 2008 when Kim was also the manager.
South Korea will next play Canada on Thursday and then Cuba on Friday to wrap up Group C play. And rather than basking in the glow of the convincing win to start the tournament, Kim said there's still a lot of baseball left.
"First games are always hard at these tournaments, and Yang Hyeon-jong came through with an outstanding game," Kim said. "But we have to forget about this game quickly and get ready for the next one tomorrow."
Canada defeated Cuba 3-0 earlier Wednesday, and Kim said he feels Canada will present a tougher challenge than Australia.
"We shouldn't get too excited about tonight's win," Kim said. "I think tomorrow's game will be our most difficult one (of the group stage)."
The top two teams from the group will reach the Super Round in Japan starting next week. And South Korea must advance to that Super Round and also finish ahead of its Asia/Oceania rivals, Australia and Chinese Taipei, to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Australian manager Dave Nilsson conceded defeat, saying Yang was "too good" for his hitters.
"Our preparation was very good before the game. But the problem we encountered was starting pitching," Nilsson said. "He was world class. His control was very good with his fastball, changeup and curve. He stayed on the corners. It was difficult for our hitters to expand the zone."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
