Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:05 November 07, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't adopts price ceiling on privately built flats in Seoul (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecution to launch special probe into Sewol ferry sinking (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea adopts cap on presale prices of privately built flats (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't adopts property price caps in certain areas in Seoul (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gangnam, Yongsan targeted for its property price ceiling in Seoul (Segye Times)
-- U.S. demanding 5 tln won for cost of upkeep of its troops in S. Korea: sources (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't imposes price caps at 27 small administrative units in Seoul (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecution to launch special probe into 2014 Sewol ferry sinking (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't adopts presale prices cap in 27 targeted administrative units in Seoul (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea imposes presale price ceiling in 27 administrative units in capital (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Presale price caps to target privately built flats in certain areas in Seoul (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Japan is lukewarm on speaker's labor solution (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Stilwell welcomes 'fantastic' discussions with S. Korea (Korea Herald)
-- 'Moon-Abe talks are encouraging sign': US envoy (Korea Times)
(END)

