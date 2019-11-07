Tottenham's Son Heung-min becomes all-time S. Korean scoring leader in Europe

Son was playing with a heavy heart, after his hard tackle on Everton's Andre Gomes led to a fractured dislocation of the Portuguese player's right ankle last Sunday. The visibly distraught Son, who was shown a straight red card, was inconsolable in the aftermath and reportedly remained in a state of shock Monday. But Tottenham won an appeal against England's Football Association over Son's three-match ban in the Premier League, and the player also made the trip to Belgrade for the Champions League contest.