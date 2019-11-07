(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 7)

In particular, DeHart's visit was unexpected. With the allies set to hold a new round of negotiations in late November on how much South Korea should pay next year for the stationing and upkeep of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), speculation is rampant that the Donald Trump administration has decided to link its frustration over Seoul's GSOMIA decision to the defense cost talks. In a sense, this could be a natural course of action considering that Trump sees everything in dollar figures. His main concern about South Korea will not change: make it pay more to America.