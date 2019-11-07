(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 7)

A termination of Gsomia will make their joint defense against North Korean missile attacks more difficult. It could even force South Korea to be excluded from U.S. security strategy in Northeast Asia. That's why security analysts on both sides have raised the possibility of America downsizing or pulling U.S. troops from South Korea. In an recent interview with the Voice of America, Vincent Brooks, former commander of the U.S. Forces Korea and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, warned that ending Gsomia will damage the framework of the alliance in Northeast Asia.