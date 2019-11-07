N. Korean leader sends wreath over death of former senior party official
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a wreath to express condolences over the death of a former senior party official, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday.
The wreath was laid Wednesday at the grave of Hwang Hong-sik, who "greatly contributed to the strengthening of the strategic armed forces of the party and firmly establishing the party's monolithic command system in the whole army," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Hwang was a former vice department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and also served as the first political commissar of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army, the KCNA said.
It, however, did not provide other details, including when he died.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
