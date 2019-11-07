Moon set to meet heads of news agencies in Asia-Pacific region
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in is set to meet chiefs of news agencies in the Asia-Pacific region Thursday, Cheong Wa Dae said, as he's expected to seek continued attention and support for the Korea peace process and the upcoming special summit with Southeast Asian nations.
Moon will meet representatives of 32 news agencies from 28 countries in the region, including Yonhap News Agency CEO Cho Sung-boo and delegates from China's Xinhua News Agency, Japan's Kyodo News and Russia's TASS news agency.
The meeting will take place at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in the afternoon.
The delegates are in Seoul to attend the 17th Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) General Assembly that will take place on Thursday and Friday.
Moon plans to explain his government's efforts to build peace on the Korean Peninsula and ask for the news agencies' support for his initiative, according to a Cheong Wa Dae official.
"To build peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia beyond the peninsula, solid support by the international community is necessary. Moon is likely to call for the news agencies to play a role in that process," the official said.
Moon will also likely request attention be paid to the ASEAN-South Korea commemorative summit and a separate Mekong-South Korea session set for Nov. 25-27 in the southeastern port city of Busan.
The three-day meeting will be the biggest diplomatic event to be held in the country since Moon's inauguration in May 2017.
OANA, which was formed in 1961 on the initiative of UNESCO to promote regional news exchanges, has held its general assembly every three years.
Yonhap News will be formally elected as the new chair of OANA at the Seoul assembly and lead the organization for the next three years.
