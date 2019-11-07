Full implementation of state budget urged
SEJONG, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vice finance minister called Thursday for a full implementation of this year's budget in a move to boost the country's slowing economy.
Koo Yun-cheol said the government will mobilize all resources to fully spend this year's budget of 469.6 trillion won (US$404 billion) as planned.
In August, South Korea's parliament passed a 5.83 trillion-won extra budget bill to counter downside economic risks and cope with Tokyo's restrictions of exports to Seoul of high-tech materials, among other things.
Koo made the comments in a meeting with senior officials of the ruling Democratic Party and the government at the National Assembly.
The comments came amid concerns that South Korea may miss its growth target this year due in part to slowing exports.
South Korea's exports plunged 14.7 percent on-year to US$46.78 billion in October, extending their slump to an 11th consecutive month due to weak prices of semiconductors, and a trade row between the United States and China.
On Wednesday, Standard & Poor's affirmed its AA sovereign credit rating for South Korea, despite earlier slashing its growth outlook for Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The global rating agency also maintained its stable outlook for the South Korean economy.
S&P has three times revised down its growth outlook for the South Korean economy this year from 2.6 percent in January to 2.4 percent in April and 2 percent in July, again slashing its growth outlook for the country to 1.8 percent last month.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least one unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS
-
1
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
3
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
1
Army suspends operation of Surion choppers following unusual signs
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea not capable of firing ICBMs from mobile launchers: Seoul official
-
3
Seoul pushes to require naturalized S. Koreans to serve in military
-
4
N. Korea denounces U.S.-S. Korea joint military drill
-
5
Int'l marriages in S. Korea up 8.5 pct in 2018