Thursday's weather forecast

November 07, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 07 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/06 Sunny 0

Incheon 12/08 Sunny 0

Suwon 14/06 Sunny 0

Cheongju 16/08 Sunny 0

Daejeon 16/08 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 15/04 Sunny 0

Gangneung 16/11 Sunny 80

Jeonju 17/09 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 18/09 Sunny 0

Jeju 18/15 Sunny 20

Daegu 18/10 Cloudy 0

Busan 19/11 Cloudy 10

