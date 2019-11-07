Brokerages rosy on stock market in 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean securities firms have forecast the local stock market to fare better in 2020 on hopes of eased U.S.-China trade tensions and other positive factors, sources said Thursday.
Nine brokerage houses have predicted the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) to reach an average of 2,177 points for next year, according to the sources.
The figure is up 3.66 percent from the KOSPI's average closing level of 2,100.29 points in the year to Wednesday, when the key index hit a five-month high of 2,144.15 points.
Most upbeat are Meritz Securities Co. and Hyundai Motor Securities Co., which have offered a KOSPI band of 2,000-2,500 for the coming year.
Kiwoom Securities Co. has put forward the least optimistic forecast, saying the KOSPI will likely move in a range between 1,900 and 2,250 next year.
Sanguine brokerages have cited rising expectations for a Sino-American trade deal, a recovery in South Korean corporate earnings and low interest rates both at home and abroad.
Analysts said there is a high possibility that Washington and Beijing will likely reach a small trade deal to end their bruising trade war, the biggest drag on the world economy.
High-level officials from the world's two largest economies have been in negotiations to terminate their tariff tit-for-tats, raising the prospect of finding common ground.
With his reelection at stake next year, U.S. President Donald Trump will have no choice but to move toward a settlement, while Beijing will highly likely choose to ease tensions, they added.
"There is a high possibility that President Trump may try to use the trade dispute as a leverage to win next year's U.S. presidential election," Meritz Securities said in a report.
The local bourse is also expected to get a boost from improved corporate earnings next year, the brokerage said, adding listed companies' profits are estimated to jump 26 percent on-year in 2020 following a 35 percent tumble this year.
Hanwha Investment & Securities Co. said investors may gravitate toward equity investment in the coming year as ultra-low interest rates both at home and abroad make dividends more attractive.
Less optimistic securities companies said the local stock market may be hampered by a slowdown in the global economy and growing uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade standoff.
"The U.S. economic growth rate is likely to reach 1.8 percent next year, a tad lower than this year, and the Chinese economy is predicted to slow to 5.7 percent," KTB Investment & Securities Co. said.
Kiwoom Securities raised concern that the uncertainty surrounding the U.S.-China trade spat may escalate in the second half of next year since the two sides seem to have chosen to resolve the issue temporarily through a "small deal," rather than to seek a fundamental solution.
