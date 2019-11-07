(Premier12) 4 of 6 spots in Super Round sealed, with S. Korea also in pursuit
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Four of the six places in the second round of the Premier12 baseball tournament have been locked up, with South Korea also looking to join those countries this week.
South Korea beat Australia 5-0 on Wednesday to take its first Group C game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. A win over Canada later Thursday will put the country on the verge of clinching a spot in the Super Round, which will start next week in Japan.
The Premier12, which also serves as an Olympic qualifying tournament for the Americas and Asia/Oceania regions, features the top 12 teams in the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) rankings. They've been divided into three groups of four, and the top two from each group will make up the Super Round bracket.
Only one team each from the Americas and Asia/Oceania will qualify for Tokyo 2020 via the Premier12.
And in order to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, South Korea must first reach the Super Round and also finish ahead of Australia and Chinese Taipei, its two regional rivals, in the final standings. Japan is also in the tournament, but it has an automatic berth in the Olympics as the host country.
South Korea is the last Olympic baseball gold medalist from 2008. The sport wasn't part of the next two Olympic Games but will make its way back next year.
Groups A and B began their play before Group C, and their top two seeds have already been set. Mexico won Group A with three straight wins, and the United States finished in second place with two wins and a loss.
In Group B, Japan and Chinese Taipei have each won their first two games to qualify for the Super Round. Those two teams will meet Thursday evening to determine who will get the top seed in Group B.
In Group C, hours before South Korea's win over Australia on Wednesday, Canada shut out Cuba 3-0.
After Wednesday's win, South Korean manager Kim Kyung-moon said he felt Canada would offer a tougher challenge to his team than Australia and predicted Thursday's showdown would be South Korea's most difficult matchup in Group C.
In Wednesday's games, both South Korea and Canada enjoyed excellent starting pitching.
Yang Hyeon-jong held Australia to a single over six innings and struck out 10. Phillippe Aumont gave up just two hits against Cuba and struck out nine in eight innings.
South Korea will close out the group play against Cuba on Friday, while Canada will take on Australia the same day.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least one unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS
-
1
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
3
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
1
Army suspends operation of Surion choppers following unusual signs
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea not capable of firing ICBMs from mobile launchers: Seoul official
-
3
Seoul pushes to require naturalized S. Koreans to serve in military
-
4
N. Korea denounces U.S.-S. Korea joint military drill
-
5
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign