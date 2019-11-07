Seoul stocks open lower on trade deal signing hurdle
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday on reports that the signing of an interim trade deal between the United States and China could be delayed until December.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.23 points, or 0.24 percent, to reach 2,138.92 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The index has risen for five sessions in a row amid mounting hopes of at least a partial trade deal between the world's two largest economies this month.
China has been pushing the U.S. to remove some existing tariffs on Chinese goods before its leader Xi Jinping leaves for the U.S. to sign the deal.
China's push for more tariff rollbacks appears to put a roadblock in signing the deal for the moment, but it won't likely derail progress toward a deal, analysts said.
Tech, auto and steel stocks were the lead decliners.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.5 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. declined 0.4 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO shed 0.2 percent.
Among gainers, No. 1 wireless services provider SK Telecom Co. rose 0.6 percent, top refiner SK Innovation Co. climbed 0.6 percent, and dominant tobacco company KT&G Corp. gained 0.3 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,161.70 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.80 won from Wednesday's close.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least one unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS
-
1
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
3
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
1
Army suspends operation of Surion choppers following unusual signs
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea not capable of firing ICBMs from mobile launchers: Seoul official
-
3
Seoul pushes to require naturalized S. Koreans to serve in military
-
4
N. Korea denounces U.S.-S. Korea joint military drill
-
5
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign