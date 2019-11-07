S. Korea to face Mexico in FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinals
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's opponents in the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil will be Mexico.
Mexico defeated Japan 2-0 in the round of 16 at Estadio da Serrinha in Goiania, Brazil, on Wednesday (local time). South Korea had advanced to the final eight the previous day by beating Angola 1-0.
Their quarterfinals match will be 8 p.m. Sunday at Estadio Kleber Andrade in Cariacica (local time), or 8 a.m. Monday (Seoul time).
This is South Korea's first quarterfinals appearance at the U-17 World Cup since 2009. And in that tournament, South Korea knocked off Mexico 5-3 in a penalty shootout in the round of 16.
South Korea will look to move past the quarterfinals for the first time at this youth tournament. But in 1987, there were only 16 nations in action, and they only had to survive the first round to make the quarterfinals.
