Agricultural exports up 1.3 pct through Oct. on fresh goods
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of agricultural products advanced 1.3 percent in the first 10 months of 2019 from a year earlier, data showed Thursday, on the back of strong demand for fresh goods.
The country's outbound shipments of agricultural goods in the January-October period reached US$5.79 billion, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The overall increase was attributable to the hike in outbound shipments of fresh agricultural goods, whose exports increased 7.7 percent over the cited period to $1.1 billion, the data showed.
In contrast, exports of processed products edged down 0.1 percent over the cited period.
Exports of ginseng moved up 7.6 percent, while those of strawberries also gained 11.3 percent, according to the ministry.
By country, outbound shipments to Japan in the agricultural segment rose 8.9 percent.
The growth is significant as South Korea and Japan have been locked in an unprecedented trade dispute since Tokyo tightened its control on exports of industrial materials to Asia's No. 4 economy in July.
Shipments to the United States also climbed 11.1 percent, with exports to members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations rising 4.1 percent over the period, according to the ministry.
Due to a series of trade rows around the globe, including the protracted tensions between the world's top two economies, South Korea has been struggling to revitalize its overall exports.
South Korea's overall exports plunged nearly 15 percent in October from a year earlier, extending their slump to an 11th consecutive month.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least one unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS
-
1
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
3
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
1
Army suspends operation of Surion choppers following unusual signs
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea not capable of firing ICBMs from mobile launchers: Seoul official
-
3
Seoul pushes to require naturalized S. Koreans to serve in military
-
4
N. Korea denounces U.S.-S. Korea joint military drill
-
5
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign