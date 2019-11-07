Go to Contents Go to Navigation

FDI in S. Korea plunges 37 pct in H1

All Headlines 11:00 November 07, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) in South Korea plunged 37 percent in the first half from a year earlier, a poor performance compared with the United States, China and Japan, a business lobby said Thursday.

FDI in Asia's fourth-largest economy fell to US$9.87 billion in the January-June period from $15.75 billion a year earlier, according to the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI).

Japan posted a 23 percent on-year decline in FDI at $15.75 billion during the first six months of the year. The U.S. and China reported 3.9 percent and 3.5 percent on-year gains, respectively, at $103.49 billion and $70.74 billion, it said.

Foreign business lobbies, such as the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea and the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea, have said regulations related to their businesses often change without an ample communication between the Seoul government and their member companies. They also said labor market flexibility needs to be increased and regulations should be eased further to lure foreign investment.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#S Korea-H1 FDI
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!