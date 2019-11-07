S. Korean golfer Im Sung-jae makes Presidents Cup team as captain's pick

Im, the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year who played a tour-high 35 events last season, has had a runner-up and a third-place finish in six starts so far in the new season. A final round of 72 dropped Im out of the top 10 at last week's World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, where he tied for 11th. The 21-year-old has made every cut this season.