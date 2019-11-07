S. Korean stock market to rebound in early 2020: Macquarie
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's stock market is expected to rebound early next year after bottoming out in the fourth quarter of the year, Macquarie Securities said Thursday, as concerns over the U.S.-China trade war ease.
Hwang Chan-young, the head of commodities and global markets at the Korean operation of global financial service provider Macquarie Group, said the fourth quarter is a turning point of the South Korean stock market, currently situated between the cyclical bottoming out and structural woes.
"This year marked the worst point in the economic cycle, with investment risks from the U.S.-China trade tussle already fully priced in the market," Hwang told reporters.
On Aug. 6, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) hit 1891.81 points, the lowest in 3 1/2 years, but since then, it has been on a roll, closing at 2,144.15 points Wednesday, the highest in nearly six months.
The executive recommended stocks related to memory chips and EV batteries as promising picks, as they present a "reasonable dividend yield and solid earnings growth."
Hwang said South Korea's economic cycle will start easing down the road. His outlook comes in line with the central bank and state institutions.
Earlier this week, the government-run Korea Institute of Finance (KIF) think tank estimated South Korea's economic growth rate in 2020 at 2.2 percent, up from this year's estimated 1.9 percent.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) also expects Asia's fourth-largest economy to grow 2.5 percent next year following this year's projected 2.2 percent expansion, although there is the chance of further trimming it.
In the face of falling exports and weak domestic demand, South Korea's economy has faced a series of cuts in its growth outlook.
South Korea's overall exports plunged nearly 15 percent in October from a year earlier, extending their slump to an 11th consecutive month, amid the escalating trade row between the United States and China, the country's top two trading partners.
In October, the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low 1.25 percent to help the economy chug along, but the central bank is widely expected to slash the policy rate by another quarter percentage point early next year.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
Archives show Japan studied forcible mobilization of Korean labor during World War II
-
1
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
3
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea not capable of firing ICBMs from mobile launchers: Seoul official
-
2
N. Korea denounces U.S.-S. Korea joint military drill
-
3
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
4
Seoul pushes to require naturalized S. Koreans to serve in military
-
5
Pentagon dismisses N.K. anger at allies' air exercise