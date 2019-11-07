Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap, Xinhua agree to expand ties

13:38 November 07, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Yonhap News Agency and China's Xinhua News Agency on Thursday signed an agreement to expand ties through mutual visits and media research.

Under the agreement, signed by Yonhap CEO Cho Sung-boo and Xinhua Vice President Liu Siyang, the two companies plan to cooperate on Xinhua's ongoing preparations for its Korean language service, as well as promote mutual visits of executives.

They also agreed to step up efforts to support correspondents and cooperate on media research and information exchanges.

"The signing of the memorandum of understanding is expected to be an opportunity for the two companies' relations to move a step forward," Liu said.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency CEO Cho Sung-boo (L) and China's Xinhua News Agency Vice President Liu Siyang (R) pose after signing an agreement on expanding ties on the sidelines of the 17th OANA General Assembly in Seoul on Nov. 7, 2019. (Yonhap)

The agreement came on the sidelines of the two-day 17th Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) taking place in Seoul on Thursday and Friday.

Representatives of 32 news agencies in 28 countries, including three observer companies, gathered in Seoul for this year's event under the theme "New Challenges for Journalism: Technological Innovations and Issues of Trust."

Cho and Liu noted how developments in technology and new media are both a challenge and opportunity for journalism, and predicted they would lead to an expansion of cooperation for the two companies.

Yonhap is experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) in its business news coverage, while Xinhua has also tested AI-based coverage and plans to expand the use of "smart technology."

