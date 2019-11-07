S. Korean coach Park Hang-seo signs extension with Vietnamese football

Park, 60, has worked magic with both the senior men's and the under-23 men's teams in Vietnam since taking over in October 2017. Park's highlights include a runner-up finish at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Championship in January 2018 and a run to the semifinals at the 2018 Asian Games. Vietnam also won the 2018 Suzuki Cup title over Malaysia last December for their first regional championship in 10 years.