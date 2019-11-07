Korean Air unveils measures to improve corporate governance
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, on Thursday unveiled a set of measures to improve transparency in its corporate governance.
Under the measures, Korean Air will bolster the independence and transparency of its board, with outside directors given a greater say in key management decisions.
Under its new rule, Korean Air said it will set up a compensation committee only comprised of outside directors that will determine executives' wages and bonuses based on their performance.
The company also revised rules to improve transparency in selecting outside directors.
The latest movement comes as a local activist fund, the Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) fund, has been in battle with Hanjin KAL Corp., the parent company of Korean Air Lines, over its opaque management and corporate governance. The KCGI is currently the second-largest shareholder in Hanjin KAL.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
Archives show Japan studied forcible mobilization of Korean labor during World War II
-
1
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
2
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
3
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea not capable of firing ICBMs from mobile launchers: Seoul official
-
2
N. Korea denounces U.S.-S. Korea joint military drill
-
3
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
4
Seoul pushes to require naturalized S. Koreans to serve in military
-
5
Pentagon dismisses N.K. anger at allies' air exercise