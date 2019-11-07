Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korean Air unveils measures to improve corporate governance

All Headlines 15:43 November 07, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, on Thursday unveiled a set of measures to improve transparency in its corporate governance.

Under the measures, Korean Air will bolster the independence and transparency of its board, with outside directors given a greater say in key management decisions.

Under its new rule, Korean Air said it will set up a compensation committee only comprised of outside directors that will determine executives' wages and bonuses based on their performance.

The company also revised rules to improve transparency in selecting outside directors.

The latest movement comes as a local activist fund, the Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) fund, has been in battle with Hanjin KAL Corp., the parent company of Korean Air Lines, over its opaque management and corporate governance. The KCGI is currently the second-largest shareholder in Hanjin KAL.

This photo provided by Korean Air Lines Co. on Nov. 7, 2019, shows the company's Boeing 787-9 aircraft. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Korean Air #corporate governance
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!