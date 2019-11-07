Unification minister to visit U.S. this month
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul will visit Washington this month to take part in a peace forum, the ministry said Thursday, amid speculation that he could meet with U.S. officials to discuss the fate of a long-suspended inter-Korean joint tour program.
Kim will deliver a keynote speech at an event held under the annual Korea Global Forum for Peace hosted by the ministry, and will likely have meetings with U.S. officials on the sidelines, according to the ministry.
"We are arranging the schedule," a ministry official said, adding that a detailed itinerary of Kim's trip has not been decided yet.
During the trip, Kim could meet with senior U.S. officials, such as U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, officials said.
Rep. Kim Jong-dae of the minor Justice Party said in a radio interview Wednesday that the minister will leave on Nov. 17 for the trip.
Kim's trip, which would mark his first U.S. visit since taking office in April, comes at a time when South Korea is seeking to have talks with the North over its demand to remove all the facilities built by the South at the mountain resort in an apparent threat to end the tour program.
The North offered to discuss the issue in writing, but Seoul has said that all pending issues in inter-Korean relations should be resolved through dialogue and consultations.
Seoul has been reviewing "creative solutions" to propose to the North to prevent the complete closure of the joint project at a time when a full-fledged resumption of the project is unlikely due to U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang.
