KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,800 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 43,300 DN 100
HITEJINRO 29,600 UP 300
Yuhan 219,000 DN 500
SLCORP 21,050 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 163,000 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 75,900 DN 400
DaelimInd 93,200 DN 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13750 DN50
KiaMtr 43,250 UP 550
Donga Socio Holdings 89,500 DN 1,900
SK hynix 83,600 UP 100
Youngpoong 633,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,000 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 229,000 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,750 UP 550
Kogas 40,550 DN 50
Hanwha 24,900 UP 300
DB HiTek 17,000 DN 350
CJ 91,900 UP 400
Daesang 22,500 UP 300
SKNetworks 5,970 UP 40
ORION Holdings 18,150 UP 400
KISWire 22,250 UP 50
LotteFood 461,000 UP 11,000
NEXENTIRE 9,800 UP 80
CHONGKUNDANG 95,800 DN 600
KCC 235,000 DN 8,000
AmoreG 86,900 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 123,500 0
HankookShellOil 332,500 DN 2,500
BukwangPharm 15,200 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 38,650 DN 850
TaekwangInd 1,105,000 UP 2,000
SsangyongCement 5,830 0
KAL 26,950 UP 750
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,560 UP 120
LG Corp. 71,800 DN 300
SsangyongMtr 2,370 DN 10
JWPHARMA 30,500 UP 300
