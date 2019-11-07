KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LGInt 15,600 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 6,050 DN 10
SBC 16,500 0
Hyundai M&F INS 27,900 UP 1,400
TONGYANG 1,440 0
AK Holdings 38,000 UP 4,450
LOTTE 37,500 UP 250
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,000 UP 550
Binggrae 56,100 UP 400
Shinsegae 256,000 DN 500
BoryungPharm 14,750 UP 50
L&L 13,850 UP 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,700 UP 100
Nongshim 245,000 DN 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,450 UP 550
SGBC 38,750 UP 500
Hyosung 79,900 DN 200
GCH Corp 21,100 UP 250
LotteChilsung 138,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,250 DN 100
NamyangDairy 481,500 UP 7,000
POSCO 217,500 UP 500
SPC SAMLIP 97,600 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 200,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,950 UP 600
KUMHOTIRE 4,190 DN 10
DB INSURANCE 54,500 UP 3,000
SamsungElec 52,900 DN 400
NHIS 12,600 UP 50
SK Discovery 23,250 0
LS 49,100 DN 250
GC Corp 122,500 DN 1,500
GS E&C 32,200 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,150 DN 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 232,000 0
KPIC 121,000 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,440 DN 10
SKC 44,100 DN 600
GS Retail 38,650 UP 100
Ottogi 581,000 UP 6,000
