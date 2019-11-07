KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 22,350 DN 200
DaeduckElec 10,300 DN 150
MERITZ SECU 4,470 DN 50
HtlShilla 82,900 DN 600
Hanmi Science 43,050 DN 1,100
SamsungElecMech 114,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 64,500 DN 900
KSOE 118,000 0
Hanwha Chem 16,800 0
OCI 64,900 UP 200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,300 0
KorZinc 434,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,260 UP 40
SYC 49,700 UP 550
HyundaiMipoDock 42,600 DN 50
IS DONGSEO 34,200 UP 350
S-Oil 99,900 UP 300
LG Innotek 121,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 220,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 51,200 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 74,400 UP 1,300
Mobis 247,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,100 DN 900
HDC HOLDINGS 12,650 UP 200
S-1 96,500 UP 700
Hanchem 92,100 UP 100
DWS 31,850 DN 150
UNID 47,000 0
KEPCO 26,950 UP 150
SamsungSecu 34,550 UP 100
SKTelecom 243,000 UP 5,500
S&T MOTIV 45,900 UP 250
HyundaiElev 76,400 DN 1,100
Hanon Systems 11,500 DN 100
SK 268,000 0
DAEKYO 6,220 DN 50
GKL 21,750 UP 150
Handsome 31,150 DN 300
WJ COWAY 92,900 UP 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 137,000 UP 500
