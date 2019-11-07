IlyangPharm 22,350 DN 200

DaeduckElec 10,300 DN 150

MERITZ SECU 4,470 DN 50

HtlShilla 82,900 DN 600

Hanmi Science 43,050 DN 1,100

SamsungElecMech 114,000 DN 1,000

Hanssem 64,500 DN 900

KSOE 118,000 0

Hanwha Chem 16,800 0

OCI 64,900 UP 200

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,300 0

KorZinc 434,000 DN 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,260 UP 40

SYC 49,700 UP 550

HyundaiMipoDock 42,600 DN 50

IS DONGSEO 34,200 UP 350

S-Oil 99,900 UP 300

LG Innotek 121,000 0

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 220,500 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI WIA 51,200 UP 400

KumhoPetrochem 74,400 UP 1,300

Mobis 247,000 UP 2,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,100 DN 900

HDC HOLDINGS 12,650 UP 200

S-1 96,500 UP 700

Hanchem 92,100 UP 100

DWS 31,850 DN 150

UNID 47,000 0

KEPCO 26,950 UP 150

SamsungSecu 34,550 UP 100

SKTelecom 243,000 UP 5,500

S&T MOTIV 45,900 UP 250

HyundaiElev 76,400 DN 1,100

Hanon Systems 11,500 DN 100

SK 268,000 0

DAEKYO 6,220 DN 50

GKL 21,750 UP 150

Handsome 31,150 DN 300

WJ COWAY 92,900 UP 900

LOTTE SHOPPING 137,000 UP 500

(MORE)