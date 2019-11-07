KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,250 UP 150
KorElecTerm 46,450 DN 400
NamhaeChem 8,760 UP 120
DONGSUH 17,550 0
BGF 5,980 UP 20
SamsungEng 18,950 0
SAMSUNG C&T 103,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,400 0
SAMSUNG CARD 34,200 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 24,350 DN 200
KT 27,050 UP 300
LG Uplus 14,100 UP 650
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,100 UP 1,600
KT&G 99,700 0
DHICO 5,860 DN 10
LG Display 14,150 DN 500
Kangwonland 30,350 UP 150
NAVER 165,500 UP 4,000
Kakao 151,000 0
NCsoft 540,000 UP 1,000
DSME 29,100 UP 150
DSINFRA 5,640 UP 20
DWEC 4,775 UP 45
Donga ST 101,000 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,700 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 248,500 UP 5,000
DongwonF&B 218,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 33,700 UP 350
LGH&H 1,249,000 DN 1,000
LGCHEM 316,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 20,400 DN 750
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL211000 DN3500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 87,700 UP 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,300 UP 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,400 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 69,100 UP 400
Celltrion 191,000 DN 5,500
Huchems 22,100 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 141,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,200 DN 100
