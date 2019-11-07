IBK 12,250 UP 150

KorElecTerm 46,450 DN 400

NamhaeChem 8,760 UP 120

DONGSUH 17,550 0

BGF 5,980 UP 20

SamsungEng 18,950 0

SAMSUNG C&T 103,000 DN 1,000

PanOcean 4,400 0

SAMSUNG CARD 34,200 DN 50

CheilWorldwide 24,350 DN 200

KT 27,050 UP 300

LG Uplus 14,100 UP 650

SAMSUNG LIFE 74,100 UP 1,600

KT&G 99,700 0

DHICO 5,860 DN 10

LG Display 14,150 DN 500

Kangwonland 30,350 UP 150

NAVER 165,500 UP 4,000

Kakao 151,000 0

NCsoft 540,000 UP 1,000

DSME 29,100 UP 150

DSINFRA 5,640 UP 20

DWEC 4,775 UP 45

Donga ST 101,000 DN 1,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,700 UP 250

CJ CheilJedang 248,500 UP 5,000

DongwonF&B 218,000 UP 1,500

KEPCO KPS 33,700 UP 350

LGH&H 1,249,000 DN 1,000

LGCHEM 316,500 DN 1,000

KEPCO E&C 20,400 DN 750

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL211000 DN3500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 87,700 UP 400

HALLA HOLDINGS 42,300 UP 250

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,400 DN 300

LGELECTRONICS 69,100 UP 400

Celltrion 191,000 DN 5,500

Huchems 22,100 UP 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 141,500 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,200 DN 100

