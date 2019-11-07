KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 71,200 UP 800
LOTTE Himart 32,950 DN 600
GS 50,200 UP 200
CJ CGV 36,150 UP 100
HYUNDAILIVART 14,350 DN 250
LIG Nex1 33,750 DN 100
FILA KOREA 61,500 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,350 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,445 UP 95
AMOREPACIFIC 204,500 DN 3,000
LF 20,150 UP 50
FOOSUNG 7,910 DN 230
Youngone Corp 35,250 DN 150
JW HOLDINGS 6,600 UP 50
SK Innovation 160,000 UP 500
KOLON IND 49,750 DN 250
HanmiPharm 328,000 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 7,200 UP 110
emart 129,000 UP 4,000
POONGSAN 22,100 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 43,200 DN 50
Hansae 18,800 DN 250
LG HAUSYS 59,800 UP 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY351 00 UP650
KOLMAR KOREA 48,200 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 32,150 UP 100
Netmarble 92,700 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S344500 UP1000
ORION 109,000 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 33,500 UP 900
HYOSUNG HEAVY 28,350 UP 250
MANDO 35,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 404,500 UP 5,000
CUCKOO 106,000 UP 2,500
BGF Retail 189,500 UP 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,300 UP 200
SKCHEM 51,000 UP 600
COSMAX 85,300 DN 1,700
INNOCEAN 65,800 UP 200
